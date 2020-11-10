Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan.
Behind the bench
Danton Cole (39-60-9 in his fourth season at Michigan State, 62-119-21 in his seventh season overall) has brought improvements each season but is looking for a breakthrough.
First star
Dennis Cesana made the Big Ten's all-freshman team in 2019 and was a second-team defenseman in 2020, and Cole said the maturity in his game should show through again this season.
Goodbye
The Spartans have three forwards, two defensemen and starting goaltender John Lethemon to replace. First-team All-Big Ten pick Patrick Khodorenko (16 goals) led last season's forward corps.
Hello
Former Madison Capitols forward Kristof Papp scored 16 goals in the United States Hockey League last season and impressed in Michigan State's early workouts.
Looking back
The Spartans finished 2019-20 at .500 in Big Ten play (11-11-2-2, sixth place) but 15-19-2 overall for their fifth straight losing season.
Looking ahead
Michigan State needs to revive an offense that sputtered last season and become more dangerous beyond its top line if it wants to avoid another sub-.500 season. Cole said his team's depth will be improved with a freshman class that won't let veterans feel comfortable with their playing time. Forward Mitchell Lewandowski dropped from 34 points as a sophomore to 20 as a junior after offseason surgery; a bounce-back year would be big for the Spartans. Junior Drew DeRidder is on track to be the No. 1 goalie after playing only four games last season. The Spartans are just 3-12-5 in games he has started.
