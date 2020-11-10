Michigan State needs to revive an offense that sputtered last season and become more dangerous beyond its top line if it wants to avoid another sub-.500 season. Cole said his team's depth will be improved with a freshman class that won't let veterans feel comfortable with their playing time. Forward Mitchell Lewandowski dropped from 34 points as a sophomore to 20 as a junior after offseason surgery; a bounce-back year would be big for the Spartans. Junior Drew DeRidder is on track to be the No. 1 goalie after playing only four games last season. The Spartans are just 3-12-5 in games he has started.