Michigan State: Who becomes an offensive playmaker?

The Spartans took a step forward after an ugly 2018 season with a 7-6 campaign a year ago, but Mark Dantonio’s resignation and the hiring of UW alum Mel Tucker brought needed change to the program.

Michigan State lacked spark on offense last year. Only running back Elijah Collins made an All-Big Ten team, a third-team pick by the media, and he averaged less than 100 yards per game of total offense. If he can add more explosive plays to his game, Michigan State can utilize him behind an experienced offensive line.

Receiver Cody White also showed flashes last season with multiple 100-yard games and six touchdowns, but he’ll have to get up to speed with a new quarterback after experienced starter Brian Lewerke graduated.

A new playmaker will need to emerge for the Spartans to have success next season, whether it’s someone on the roster now like receivers Tre Mosley or Julian Barnett or a new face.

