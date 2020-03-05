Michigan State 53, UW 41

UW's euphoria was offset by the familiar face it drew in the Final Four at Indianapolis — Big Ten champion Michigan State. The top-seeded Spartans, a talented, tough-minded team coached by Tom Izzo and led by all-American point guard Mateen Cleaves, had beaten the Badgers three times already, holding them to 48 points per game.
UW battled, though, and trailed Michigan State by only two — 19-17 — after a bruising first half. Then Michigan State went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and UW's magic ran out. The only player who could dent the Spartans' stifling defense was Boone, who scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting. No one else managed more than six.
The Badgers had played in Syracuse's Carrier Dome earlier in the season, but this was the first time any of them had played in an arena as vast as the RCA Dome. It proved to be a poor shooting venue, with both teams hitting just under 35 percent. That hurt UW more than it did Michigan State because the Spartans dominated the glass.
"We didn't get that many easy buckets in any games; we had to work for everything," Bennett said. "It was really a hard shooting (venue). It wasn't like shooting in a big (basketball) arena. The depth factor was really difficult to adjust to. I do remember feeling, 'Boy, this is big, and that really affects shooting.' We needed to have Jon Bryant drill a few 3s and it was really hard. Plus, they were a great defensive team."
Since then, Bennett has come to believe — correctly — that over the final one-third of that season, UW was one of the nation's best teams. But along with that came the realization that Michigan State was one of the best NCAA champions of all-time, one that did much of what UW did, only a little bit better.
"Michigan State is clearly the best team I ever coached against," Bennett said. "I've gone so far as to say I think they're the best national championship team I've seen in the post-UCLA era. I have never seen a team so tough on both ends that could play any way you wanted to play and just be better than you at it. Well-coached, athletic, cohesive, I have never coached against a tougher team. When you play a team four times, as we did, and be the best you can be — I could have done a better job, that probably is a given — and you find no chink in their armor, that tells you something. We stayed with them as long as we could. We fought them, but then they dismantled Florida in the final. They just were that good."
For UW and its fans, so was the magical March of 2000.