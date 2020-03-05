Michigan State 53, UW 41

Since then, Bennett has come to believe — correctly — that over the final one-third of that season, UW was one of the nation's best teams. But along with that came the realization that Michigan State was one of the best NCAA champions of all-time, one that did much of what UW did, only a little bit better.

"Michigan State is clearly the best team I ever coached against," Bennett said. "I've gone so far as to say I think they're the best national championship team I've seen in the post-UCLA era. I have never seen a team so tough on both ends that could play any way you wanted to play and just be better than you at it. Well-coached, athletic, cohesive, I have never coached against a tougher team. When you play a team four times, as we did, and be the best you can be — I could have done a better job, that probably is a given — and you find no chink in their armor, that tells you something. We stayed with them as long as we could. We fought them, but then they dismantled Florida in the final. They just were that good."