MICHIGAN | NOV. 14 | AT MICHIGAN STADIUM

The Wolverines are 47-18 in five seasons under Jim Harbaugh , including 32-12 in the Big Ten. While that’s a solid run, his critics have some ammunition: Harbaugh hasn’t won a Big Ten championship — or even an East Division title, for that matter — and is 0-5 against Ohio State. Plus, there’s the fact Michigan has nine double-digit defeats and seven losses by 19 or more points during the Harbaugh era. Three of Michigan’s four losses last season were routs: 35-14 at UW, 56-27 at home to Ohio State and 35-16 to Alabama in the postseason.

BITS AND PIECES

Two key players, wide receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Ambry Thomas, opted out of the 2020 season. Seven of Collins’ 37 receptions last season went for scores. … While the defensive line should be a strength, the Wolverines have to replace several playmakers in the back seven. That group includes linebacker Josh Eshe, who was selected by New England in the second round of the NFL draft. … The output in Josh Gattis’ first season as offensive coordinator was pedestrian: Michigan finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring offense, seventh in total offense, eighth in rushing offense and fifth in passing offense. The biggest challenge in Year 2 for Gattis will be replacing four starters on the offensive line, all of whom were drafted. … Tailbacks Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Hawkins combined for 1,348 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. … Junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell led the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 758 yards last season.