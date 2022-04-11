 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Yesbeck, so., Edgewood

  • 0

A star at sectionals last season, edging teammate Al Deang for medalist honors by two strokes with a 4-over 76 at Prairie du Chien Country Club, Yesbeck couldn't keep the momentum a week later and finished tied for 29th at state at 28-over 172. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics