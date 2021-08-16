 Skip to main content
Michael Stenbroten, sr., WR/DB, Lake Mills
Lake Mills' Michael Stenbroten tries to elude Watertown's Brian Kronquist (16) during the first half of a game last season. 

With Lake Mills losing its top two receivers and star quarterback, Stenbroten becomes the offense's go-to guy. He caught 31 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns last season. On defense, he also led the team in tackles with 36. Stenbroten, receiving college interest, was rated as the No. 4 senior defensive back in the state by WisSports.net, entering this fall. 

