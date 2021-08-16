With Lake Mills losing its top two receivers and star quarterback, Stenbroten becomes the offense's go-to guy. He caught 31 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns last season. On defense, he also led the team in tackles with 36. Stenbroten, receiving college interest, was rated as the No. 4 senior defensive back in the state by WisSports.net, entering this fall.
Michael Stenbroten, sr., WR/DB, Lake Mills
