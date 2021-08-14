 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
0 Comments

Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie

  • 0
09MidSPfootball0675AJA-04092021210933

Middleton's George Finch (4) is tackled by Sun Prairie's Michael McMillan (26) in the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference football game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, April 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is 'bolt from the blue' lightning?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics