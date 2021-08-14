Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie

McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).
Middleton's George Finch (4) is tackled by Sun Prairie's Michael McMillan (26) in the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference football game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, April 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL