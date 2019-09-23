Playing in his third NFL game, Michael Deiter was on the move Sunday in Miami's 31-6 loss at Dallas, switching from left guard to left tackle after teammate Jesse Davis was injured in the second quarter.
Even though the Dolphins went another week without earning their first win, Deiter turned in a solid performance against the Cowboys' talented defensive line.
Deiter, a third-round pick in this year's draft, allowed one sack but received praise from Dolphins coach Brian Flores after the game.
“There were some tough matchups out there, and I thought he performed well," Flores said, according to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel article on Deiter's play. "Not perfect. But given the circumstances, I was happy he was there to fill that role. … I was happy watching a guy, a rookie at that, in that environment, step into that type of situation and give us some really good effort and some good plays.”
Deiter, who played both left guard and left guard with the Badgers, took the position change in stride.
“You never know how it’s going to play out,” Deiter said, according to an article on miamidolphins.com. “I definitely didn’t expect to play left tackle, but it is what it is and I just had to adjust to it. It could have been better. It could have been worse. There are two ways to look at it, but it was cool. It was just another little challenge that I had to navigate through, and I thought it went all right.”