I’m a native of Madison, having been born and raised here, and I have lived in the district on the far east side for 40 years. I attended east side public schools: Kennedy, Schenk (Whitehorse) Middle, and La Follette High School. I stayed in Madison and graduated from the UW with a degree in mechanical engineering. Go Badgers!!! I have lived in Covered Bridge, Sprecher East, and Rolling Meadows subdivisions – all in District 3. I have three children (ages 7,11 and 13) and I’m raising my children here, seeing them attend the same schools that I did as a child. Next year, I will have one child in each of the schools I attended some 40 years ago.
I’m a volunteer and have given my time over the past decades toward various community organizations. I have volunteered for a local youth hockey association, for the Covered Bridge subdivision, and was a member of the McClellan Park Neighborhood Association (now named North Star). Currently, I volunteer with the Adopt Ice Partnership Volunteers program through the Madison Parks Division, helping to keep the ice rink maintained at the Heritage Heights Park. I enjoy volunteering in organizations that help to provide for a clean, safe and high-quality future for our children and our neighborhoods.
Madison residents deserve to live in a community that is safe from crime, with safe roads for pedestrians, bicycles, vehicle traffic, and for our children. Madison needs to continue the expansion of bike paths and bike routes for bicycle-friendly commuting. We deserve to have well-maintained roads, smart traffic controls, and intersection monitoring. In the future we will implement intelligent traffic control systems and smart planning to accommodate the needs of our expanding community.
I want to build support for the schools by providing safe streets near the schools, and a safer environment for our children to be able to focus on school to become valuable future citizens.
Our community deserves emergency services that are the best in class and that are well staffed to accommodate the burgeoning and changing needs of the Madison community. I’ll promote expansion of our police, fire, and emergency services to appropriately account for the very high number of commuters and visitors into Madison on a daily basis.
The Madison taxpayer provides for everyone a quality public transportation system, great streets, plentiful parking, clean water, parks, sanitation, police, fire, public safety, and emergency personnel to name a few. The costs for amenities and services should be shared more equitably among those in the outlying communities that utilize the taxpayer-provided services. I’ll work in partnership with the city leaders to implement methods to shift some of these costs off of taxpayers.
Madison is an incubator of new ideas, new companies and high-quality jobs that provide for a thriving quality of life. Working together we can provide creative incentives for businesses and startup ventures to want to remain in Madison.
I support the Madison parks, I believe in having and maintaining exceptional green spaces within the city; this includes keeping every acre of urban parkland and golf course offered. I’ll advocate for and support all of the intercity courses, and promote keeping the parks well maintained by the city for year-round activities. I’ll campaign for adding to and improving the amenities in the parks encouraging people to utilize them throughout all the seasons.
Madison has been my home for over 40 years; it is a great city, and I would be privileged to represent you and serve as your alderperson for District 3.