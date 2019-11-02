Junior guard | 6-4, 202
Oak Park, Illinois
Career numbers: 0.2 points and 0.3 rebounds in 10 games.
Scouting report: Ballard, a walk-on who enters his fourth season in the program, scored his first career points last season on a pair of free throws vs. Grambling State. He’s a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Despite being slowed by an ankle injury, Ballard averaged 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a senior at Fenwick High School, which went 28-3 and won the Chicago Catholic League title. As a junior, he averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Kobe King.
Favorite TV show to binge? Game of Thrones.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Nate Reuvers.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Samba Brazilian Grill.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf.
On Twitter and Instagram: @mballard_22, @mballard31