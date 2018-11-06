Sophomore guard
6-4, 197
Oak Park, Illinois
Career numbers: No points or rebounds in one game.
Scouting report: Ballard’s only appearance last season came in the opener against South Carolina State. He redshirted the previous season. Despite being slowed by an ankle injury, he averaged 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game at a senior at Fenwick High School, which went 28-3 and won the Chicago Catholic League title. As a junior, Ballard averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc.
What’s your nickname? Mike.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Will Ferrell.
Best singer on the team? Me.
Worst dancer on the team? Brevin Pritzl.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Doing big things!