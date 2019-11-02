Junior forward | 6-10, 248
Mentor, Ohio
Scouting report: Potter joined the Badgers last December after transferring from Ohio State. His appeal to be eligible at the start of the 2019-20 season was denied by the NCAA, though Potter’s family hired an attorney and UW has asked the organization to reconsider Potter’s case. As of press time, the matter had yet to be resolved. Potter appeared in 59 games, with 16 starts, over two seasons with the Buckeyes. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent overall (87 of 189) and 32 percent from 3-point range (23 of 71). Potter was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2018. His younger brother Noah is a defensive lineman at Ohio State.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? My girlfriend.
Favorite TV show to binge? The Office.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? RJ Barrett.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Baseball.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BigJam_23, @BigJam_23