MIAMI HEAT WAVE

The Heat didn't let a pair of lengthy mid-season losing streaks throw them off their path to the playoffs, finishing the final month of the season on fire. Winners of 12 of their final 16 games, the Heat are entering the playoffs with plenty of confidence.

Leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who saw his scoring average creep up to 21.5 points a game this season, exuded that confidence when speaking to reporters ahead of the playoffs.

“I think I’m stupidly locked in, I can tell you that,” Butler said Thursday, “the amount of film that I watch, the amount of time that I spend on the court working on my game, trying to figure out where everybody’s going to be on the floor.”

Despite Butler missing all three regular-season matchups between Milwaukee and Miami, both sides know his play will have a major impact on the series just as it did last season, when he averaged 23.4 points as Miami took the series 4-1.