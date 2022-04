In her sophomore season, Fischer earned 11 clean sheets to earn second team All-Badger North honors. She helped DeForest to a regional championship, defeating Monona Grove 1-0 in the finals.

Fischer held opponents to 1.59 goals per match, a number that would have been quite a bit lower had it not been for lopsided losses to Waunakee (9-1 score) and Oregon (10-0). The Norskies finished their season 13-3-1.