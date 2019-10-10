Oct. 12 | Lawler Arena, North Andover, Mass.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Scott Borek was 7-24-3 in his first season at Merrimack after 16 years as an associate head coach in Hockey East, first at New Hampshire and then at Providence. He's in his 37th season as a college hockey coach; he started as a student assistant at Dartmouth in 1983 after his playing career ended because of a neck injury.
FIRST STAR
Forward Chase Gresock (above) was selected to the Hockey East all-rookie team last season after he led the Warriors with 11 goals and 24 points in 34 games. His 109 shots on goal were 28 more than the next-closest teammate.
SCOUTING REPORT
For his second season with the Warriors, Borek will have a revamped roster. Eighteen of the 28 players that dressed for a game last season aren't back this year even though the team had only six seniors in 2018-19. In their place is an incoming class of 16 players that includes three new goaltenders who are looking to replace departed starter Craig Pantano. Merrimack is looking to end a streak of seven straight losing seasons.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Badgers scored three goals in 39 seconds — by Seamus Malone, Max Zimmer and Ryan Wagner — in the second period to break a 1-1 tie in a 4-1 victory over the Warriors at Lawler Arena in the teams' previous meeting on Oct. 14, 2017. UW has won three of four games in the all-time series.