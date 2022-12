Winter's really getting real, now: The Merrimac Ferry will close for the season at 7 a.m. Monday.

The ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Okee and Merrimac, shuttling people between Sauk and Columbia counties and connecting Highway 113.

The only free ferry in Wisconsin, it typically operates between April and November, but it will keep running longer if the weather permits. It started operating for the 2022 season in late March.