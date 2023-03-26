As Nancy Gomez navigated her career as a psychotherapist and community leader, she kept noticing a recurring set of obstacles that prevented Latino residents from seeking or receiving mental health care.

Now, she’s leading a program designed to break down those barriers, one at a time.

Salud Mental was launched nearly a year ago by Anesis Therapy, a mental health clinic that helps the Latino community access mental health care services. It provides bilingual services, offers free drop-in care and leads a variety of community engagement events and trainings.

“One thing that I have learned throughout my time in the mental health field is that there really are a lot of gaps,” said Gomez, Salud Mental’s director.

The launch of Salud Mental in April was inspired by those gaps and aims to engage community members, destigmatize mental health and make services as accessible as possible.

“There has to be a community component to it, not just waiting for someone to come here.” Gomez said of Salud Mental. “We have to go to them and that’s what kind of led to this program starting.”

A major focus of Salud Mental is eliminating language barriers for patients. Anesis Therapy currently has seven Spanish-speaking clinicians, bilingual caseworkers and a language line that supports over 240 languages.

“Language across the board has been a huge barrier,” Gomez said. “Seeing the evolution of the number of clinicians expanding exponentially over the years leads to the clients being able to enter certain rooms like the therapy room, which they didn’t know was space for them before.”

Salud Mental organizers plan to break down common misconceptions and stigmas surrounding mental health within the Latino community. Gomez will often visit schools to talk to parents and children about what mental health means and the importance of receiving help.

“There’s a lot of stigma, and I tackle this a lot with Black and brown communities,” said Myra McNair, executive director of Anesis Therapy. “Having someone who understands your cultural needs, your community needs and that is really normalizing therapy and mental health is really empowering.”

For residents who are undocumented, seeking health services can feel daunting, even threatening, Gomez said. Because of this, the focus of Salud Mental has been to make sure that their patients always feel safe in their pursuit of care.

“There’s a lot of fear of ‘If I come talk to someone what will happen and how will that impact me?’” Gomez said. “There’s an understanding that we don’t criminalize our clients for simply existing.”

Cost is often a major barrier in the pursuit of mental health care, particularly for those who don’t have health insurance. In response, Salud Mental hosts twice weekly drop-in clinics at Lighthouse Christian School, where all services are provided free of charge.

Since the launch of Salud Mental, there’s been a significant rise in patients requesting bilingual and Spanish-speaking services and the free drop-in clinic at Lighthouse is often bustling, McNair said.

“I’ll see someone in the Salud Mental program and they’re like, ‘I get so much out of it. I’m having better relationships with my kids and my family,’” McNair said. “When I see that increase of people requesting services, I know we’re really doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Salud Mental, Gomez and McNair hope to continue to add more bilingual clinicians, along with increasing staff support and community partnerships. The ultimate goal, however, is sustainability.

“Whenever we speak about sustainability, access and barriers, it’s not just simply about Spanish,” Gomez said. “It’s about creating long-term sustainable change.”