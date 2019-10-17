I have yet to find anywhere in Madison more tender beef and pork prepared for Chinese cooking than that offered at Wong’s. I watched many times how someone would come in to place an order and Lian offered a cup of tea while they waited for the food. After having come to know the owners, the act of giving a cup of tea was more than just being a good businessperson, it was a genuine act of demonstrating who they were as people. The friendly face of Gha Wong always appeared in a doorway with a wide smile. I often joked that his wife needed a pay raise, and Wong would reach into his pocket and tell me he had no money. Lian would lean on the counter and smile as she had heard this routine many times. Many nice memories at Wong's.
—Gregory Humphrey, Madison