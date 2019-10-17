Red & White Hamburgers, on North Henry Street where the Globe is now, had counter service only, and mostly just burgers when I worked on State Street in the early ‘80s. I went in there once and ordered a burger and decided to read the paper while I waited. Next thing I know, the owner (Red) throws a pencil at me: “Can’t you read the sign? NO READING ALLOWED!” Oops. Apparently, readers tended to linger, and since there were only about eight stools available, that activity was banned. Somehow, I missed that sign, and from then on I always got my burger to go, which always pleased Red.
—Ralph Cross, Madison