It was in the mid 1980s. We had driven our diesel VW over from Brown Deer for a weekend meeting. Temps plummeted to sub-zero overnight, and our little VW just would not start. We had it towed to the garage on Park Street across from Josie’s. To await the unfreezing of our fuel, we decided on dinner at Josie’s. It was a very comfortable and accommodating place. We lingered unhindered over an excellent meal. When we finally left and walked across the street, the car was able to be started. We do not remember what we had, but it was great enough for us to return often when we moved to Stoughton.
—Dave Sharpe, Stoughton