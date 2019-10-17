It was 1989, and I was pregnant with my first child and attending a pregnancy exercise class at what was then Madison General (Hospital). Between the hormones and the exercise and hearing my son’s fetal heartbeat at the in-class checks, I was in a great mood when meeting my husband across the street at Josie’s every week for their Tuesday all-you-can-eat dinner. We used to say that my son was mostly made of Josie’s chicken and dumplings.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
—Andrea Straus, Madison