I loved seeing your picture of Josie’s Italian Restaurant! I miss that place so much. I knew it was Josie’s in the picture even before I saw the name on the sign. It was always my choice for my birthday dinner as a child and, when I got my wisdom teeth removed (from the clinic across the street), I remember making my mom stop to pick me up spaghetti and meatballs to go for me to take home to have when I could eat again. Such a great childhood memory!
—Nicole Schreck, Madison