The Heritage House Restaurant on East Washington Avenue was a family favorite in the early 1970s. I am from a family of five children. We didn’t go out often. When we did, this was such a treat. My family could really fill themselves up. The fried chicken and the dessert bar stand out in my mind. The chicken was a favorite of my grandma’s. “Granny,” to my mom’s embarrassment, would wrap chicken pieces in a napkin and stash it in her purse, along with a few sugar packets. ... If we children had a special occasion, one of the giant lollipops would make it out the door with us.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
—Sandra Hosig, Pardeeville