The Heritage House Restaurant on East Washington Avenue was a family favorite in the early 1970s. I am from a family of five children. We didn’t go out often. When we did, this was such a treat. My family could really fill themselves up. The fried chicken and the dessert bar stand out in my mind. The chicken was a favorite of my grandma’s. “Granny,” to my mom’s embarrassment, would wrap chicken pieces in a napkin and stash it in her purse, along with a few sugar packets. ... If we children had a special occasion, one of the giant lollipops would make it out the door with us.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

—Sandra Hosig, Pardeeville

0
0
0
0
0