I was elated to get a waitressing job at Gargano’s Pizzeria on State Street in the mid-1970s. I would arrive for the late shift at 9 p.m. and serve a steady stream of customers the best pan pizza in the world (secret ingredient: anchovy oil). I also delivered plates of steaming spaghetti and meatballs, and I got my best tip ever ($5) when I accidentally spilled a plate of Biagio Gargano’s famous lasagna on a customer in a suit – “proving” that everyone really did love that lasagna, no matter how it was delivered. I worked with Biagio’s mother-in-law and learned how to make her “margarita salad” at the vegetable bar, brimming with fresh greens, artichokes and a special blend of blue cheese, French and Italian dressings. To this day, I continue to make “margarita salads,” and my husband always adds the “secret ingredient" to his rolled-out pizza dough. Not only was it a great restaurant and a perfect part-time job during college, but the food served there impacted my palate and food prep for a lifetime.
--Eleni Otto, Corrales, New Mexico (Madison native)