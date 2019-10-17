Growing up in Madison in the 1950s, almost all the restaurants were Downtown and very accessible by bus. My high school friends and I loved the Badger Candy Kitchen for cherry pie a la mode after shopping at Norris Lea, Barons, Manchester’s and Yost’s. ... Or if we were just thirsty, we went to Rennebohm’s (Renny’s) for a cherry phosphate. If we wanted a special lunch or dinner after a movie at the Strand, we went to Yee’s Chinese restaurant. (Of course, we went to Lombardino’s and Paisan’s, which are thankfully still there. They were high school prom night favorites.) For a special lunch with my mother and/or aunt, we would go to the Simon House, but only for a special occasion. My mother and I would go to the fall style show and tea at Manchester’s. I remember winning a wool sweater set in a drawing there. Life was good.
—Colleen McCabe, Madison