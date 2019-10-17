Every Saturday morning in the early '80s, I would shop for punk records at every used record shop on State Street and then meet up with the ballers at noon at the wall (now known as the Kohl Center) for the best pickup basketball games in the city. We would adjourn after a number of spirited sessions, and I would grab a Dagwood at Cellar Subs on State before rounding the corner to join my friends at Burger King for the bottomless soda. After a couple of hours of this, we'd head back for another session of night ball under the lights.
--Ron Witt, Madison