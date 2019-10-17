My husband, Allan, and I decided we were destined to meet. We met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in August 1977. My roommate’s boyfriend and Allan played flag football together. We both attended Badger football games and hung out at Jingles Bar after the games. After getting to know each other through mutual friends and football games, our first date was Dec. 18, 1977, at the Capitol Hill restaurant. One year later to the day, Allan proposed over a romantic dinner at the Capitol Hill. The restaurant closed, but we are married for 40 years this month, and we still have Badger football season tickets.
--Mary Ver Voort, Mount Horeb