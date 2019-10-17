Bellini was a special restaurant near the Capitol, with genuine Italian food, wonderful classy drinks and a welcoming atmosphere. My husband and I went there about two years before it closed for an anniversary dinner and had a delicious meal including calamari, pasta and, of course, tiramisu for dessert. The owner stopped by our table to ask how we were enjoying the meal, and we got a chance to talk with him and share how much it meant to us to eat at such a wonderful local restaurant and that we were on our anniversary dinner. He was very gracious and welcoming, and obviously very proud of his restaurant. It was sad when Bellini closed.
—Chris Swoboda, Verona