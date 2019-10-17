A friend and I biked from the Olbrich Park area to American Lunch (across from the old Bancroft Dairy) for breakfast. They had omelettes as big as dinner plates, filled with ingredients. The place was small and always busy; we luckily got a seat. We noticed a woman, Ellen, was working alone (because other) workers didn’t show up. We pitched in. Ellen cooked while my friend and I took orders, filled coffee cups and washed dishes. What a fun day, and we got a free breakfast. American Lunch was a one-of-a-kind diner — iconic in its own way.
—Andrea Seemann, Madison