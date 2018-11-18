The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union opened its doors in 1928. With its first comprehensive building renovation now complete, its staff is celebrating the impact the people and programs associated with Memorial Union have had on campus during the past 90 years. With a strong tradition of student-led programming and governance, the events and activities that develop within those walls remain relevant to the ever-changing expectations of the diverse student body.
The Wisconsin Union, the organization behind the union buildings, has connected students, faculty, staff, members and visitors through shared cultural, social and recreational experiences since it formed in 1907.
