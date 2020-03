Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... LOW CLOUDS AND FOG HAVE SURGED NORTHWARD FROM NORTHERN ILLINOIS INTO PARTS OF FAR SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING. THE FOG IS DENSE IN SPOTS AND REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. THE DENSE FOG WILL BE AFFECTING THE MONROE AREA, AND MAY PUSH INTO THE JANESVILLE, NEW GLARUS, DARLINGTON, EDGERTON AND MADISON AREAS THROUGH 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. EARLY MORNING MOTORISTS IN THESE AREAS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES DUE TO THE DENSE FOG. THE DENSE FOG SHOULD BEGIN TO THIN AFTER 8 OR 9 AM THIS MORNING.