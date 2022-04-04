Save an additional 15% on your next order from The Body Shop: Apr 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Enjoy an additional 15% off when redeeming offer online.Save an additional 15% off all regular priced items online!Free Shipping on orders of $40 or more Get Deal Now! 0 Comments Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Travel Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Get your 14-day free trial to Noom today! Noom's mission is to help people everywhere lead healthier lives through behavior change by working with customers across the globe to help th… Get your first 3 months of SiriusXM premier streaming for $1! Listen to Everything, Everywhere Get $110 off your first 3 boxes from Good Chop! Good Chop delivers high-quality meat & seafood straight to your door. All products are sourced exclusively from American farms and fisheri… Get $15 off your first purchase of $49+ from Chewy! Shop Chewy for the best pet supplies ranging from pet food, toys and treats to litter, aquariums, and pet supplements plus so much more.