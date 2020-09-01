 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NOW OPEN! Save up to 55% on tickets to one of Six Flags parks nationwide!

NOW OPEN! Save up to 55% on tickets to one of Six Flags parks nationwide!

{{featured_button_text}}
NOW OPEN! Save up to 55% on tickets to one of Six Flags parks nationwide!

N O W   O P E N !

IMPORTANT: UPON RE-OPENING, YOU MUST NOW MAKE A RESERVATION TO VISIT THE PARK.

Save up to 55% on tickets to one of Six Flags parks nationwide.

Find Tickets

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics