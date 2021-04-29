Launch kids into their dreams.Save 20% on Story Pirates - Sleep Squad:

Video Only | Your family can enjoy an amazing experience starting tonight and for as many nights as you like over the next two weeks. We’ll send instructions on how to create the SLEEP SQUAD interactive experience using items you have at home and your imagination!

Video + Official Dreamtime Travel Kit | You get the same as above, but with this package you also get an official SLEEP SQUAD Dreamtime Travel Kit shipped to you that includes a dream journal, sleep mask, stickers, and a star projector. If you purchase this package now, you have access to the video for four weeks, and can expect Kit delivery in under two weeks.