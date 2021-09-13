 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melvin Gordon III — Broncos
0 Comments

Melvin Gordon III — Broncos

  • 0
Broncos Giants Football

Lots of the talk heading into the season was about the running back the Denver Broncos drafted in the second round, Javonte Williams. But veteran starter Melvin Gordon III provided the bulk of the Denver rushing attack in its win against the New York Giants. Gordon had 101 yards on 11 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown to ice the win for the Broncos. He added three catches for 17 yards.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 13th: Niall Horan, Stella McCartney, Tyler Perry and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics