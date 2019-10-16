Playing in his second game since ending a holdout that cost him the first four games of the season, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon still looked like he was shaking off a bit of rust as Los Angeles fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 at home.
Gordon finished with game with eight carries for 18 yards and three catches for 30 yards. Through two games, he's carried the ball 20 times for 49 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and caught seven passes for 37 yards (5.3 yards per catch).
Now in his fifth NFL season, all with the Chargers, Gordon is coming off a year that saw him gain 1,375 yards from scrimmage and contribute 14 touchdowns (10 rushing, 4 receiving).