Melvin Gordon - Chargers Titans

After missing training camp and the start of the season due to a contract dispute, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon continued to struggle to get back to form as Los Angeles came up short on the road, falling to the Tennessee Titans 23-20 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Despite carrying the ball 16 times, Gordon only managed 32 rushing yards. While he did catch two passes, including one for a touchdown, he netted -3 yards receiving. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

But most concerning for the Chargers was Gordon's inability to hang on to the ball, including a costly fumble inside the Titans' 1-yard line in the final minute of the game. The turnover sealed the loss for Los Angeles, which fell to 2-5 on the season after picking up its third-straight loss.

“I know I won’t miss another training camp again, I can tell you that,” Gordon said Monday, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times. “But if I was to go back, I can’t say. Just with the running back thing and all that, we want to get paid, you know. I don’t know. That’s tough.”

0
0
0
0
0