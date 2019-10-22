Weather Alert

...STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE WIND ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH EARLY EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST AT 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND, PARTICULARLY IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND ON NORTH TO SOUTH RUNNING HIGHWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&