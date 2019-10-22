After missing training camp and the start of the season due to a contract dispute, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon continued to struggle to get back to form as Los Angeles came up short on the road, falling to the Tennessee Titans 23-20 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Despite carrying the ball 16 times, Gordon only managed 32 rushing yards. While he did catch two passes, including one for a touchdown, he netted -3 yards receiving.
But most concerning for the Chargers was Gordon's inability to hang on to the ball, including a costly fumble inside the Titans' 1-yard line in the final minute of the game. The turnover sealed the loss for Los Angeles, which fell to 2-5 on the season after picking up its third-straight loss.
“I know I won’t miss another training camp again, I can tell you that,” Gordon said Monday, according to an article in the Los Angeles Times. “But if I was to go back, I can’t say. Just with the running back thing and all that, we want to get paid, you know. I don’t know. That’s tough.”