Playing in his first game of the season, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (above) wasn't quite up to full speed as Los Angeles fell at home to the Denver Broncos, 20-13.
After missing the Chargers' first four games while holding out amid a contract dispute, Gordon led Los Angeles in carries with 12 but only gained 31 yards on the ground.
He also caught 4 passes for 7 yards, but the loss marked Gordon's first performance without a first down rushing or receiving in 56 career games, according to ESPN.
Now in his fifth NFL season, all with the Chargers, Gordon is coming off a year that saw him gain 1,375 yards from scrimmage and contribute 14 touchdowns (10 rushing, 4 receiving).