In a back-and-forth matchup Thursday, Melvin Gordon scored the go-ahead touchdown to lift the Broncos to their first win of the season, a 37-28 triumph at the Jets. The 43-yard scoring run saw Gordon meet a pile at the line of scrimmage and then bounce outside for the touchdown. He finished with 107 yards and two scores on 23 carries and caught two passes for 11 yards. Gordon now has 50 career touchdowns.