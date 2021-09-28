 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon — Broncos
Melvin Gordon — Broncos

Jets Broncos Football

Gordon helped the Denver Broncos to their third consecutive win to open the season and set a personal milestone in the process. Gordon had 61 yards on 18 carries, and his second-quarter touchdown was his 59th in the NFL. That’s the most NFL touchdowns scored by a former Badger, passing previous record holder Chris Chambers.

H/T to @NFLBadgers on Twitter for the research.

