Melvin Gordon – Broncos

Two weeks with his new team, and Melvin Gordon has two touchdowns. Gordon caught a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh, and he added 70 rushing yards on 19 carries. With Phillip Lindsay dealing with turf toe, Gordon will continue to be the lead back for Denver.

