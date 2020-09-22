Melvin Gordon – Broncos

Two weeks with his new team, and Melvin Gordon has two touchdowns. Gordon caught a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh, and he added 70 rushing yards on 19 carries. With Phillip Lindsay dealing with turf toe, Gordon will continue to be the lead back for Denver.
Melvin Gordon out here looking like WR 1 🔥 @Melvingordon25 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/nw4BAHiPVC— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 20, 2020
