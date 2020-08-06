Melissa Sargent: Proven, progressive leadership for the 16th Senate District

Over the past seven years, I have been honored to represent and serve the amazing people of the 48th Assembly District. Now, I am proud to continue my track record as an unapologetic progressive Democrat in running for the 16th Senate District of Wisconsin.
As a lifelong resident of Dane County, proud progressive Democrat, longtime public servant and single mother of four amazing boys, I’ve always been committed to doing all I can to help improve the lives of all Wisconsinites. Wisconsin needs a champion for bold policies that will provide a better future for all families.
Now more than ever, we need leadership that is committed to doing the right thing. I have a proven track record of championing the progressive policies that Wisconsin so desperately needs to make our state a better place for all. In the state Legislature, I’ve been proud to introduce bold, positive change including: legalizing cannabis, raising the minimum wage, reforming gun laws, supporting survivors of sexual violence, protecting abortion access and reproductive health, addressing disparities and inequities in our state, and more. I’m proud to support commonsense policies that invest in our public education, support workers’ rights, ensure affordable and accessible health care and housing for all, reform our criminal justice system, protect our environment and natural resources, and many other vital policies that our state must enact to truly move forward. I am proud of my track record of working to build a state where everyone is safe and can thrive.
In spite of my political affiliation, I also hold unparalleled experience working with my Republican colleagues as a current state representative. As a state legislator in the minority party, bipartisanship efforts are required to get things done. Though there are certainly areas where my Republican colleagues and I will never see eye-to-eye, I have formed strong relationships with my fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. I am proud of my track record of working in a bipartisan manner, and will continue to build and maintain these relationships in the state Senate.
As Wisconsin faces the COVID-19 health pandemic, our state government has a big responsibility in the upcoming legislative session. We know that COVID-19 will persist and harm our society — and quite frankly will kill people in our state — until a vaccine is available. Wisconsin must take action to prioritize public health, support our health care heroes and other frontline workers, reform our unemployment insurance system, provide financial assistance to the hardworking people of our state, and more. My top priority continues to be the health and safety of the people of Wisconsin. In the state Senate, I am committed to working on legislation to address these areas so that we can move forward as a state and install positive changes that support all Wisconsinites for the long-term.
In addition to our COVID-19 response efforts and mitigating its impacts, we are faced with the continued reality that systemic racism is an issue that pervades every corner of our society. We cannot go another day without taking action to address the racial disparities in our state. We must be willing to take a critical look at our current systems — including public education, policing practices, the criminal justice system, housing and human services, the workforce, small business and entrepreneurship opportunities, and more — to create real changes that reduce racial inequities in our state. Without looking at the deep-rooted systemic issues in our society, we cannot achieve true social and economic justice that communities of color throughout Wisconsin deserve. In the state Senate, I am committed to working on policies that will work to transform these systems and move toward a more equitable future for all Wisconsinites.
In these unprecedented times, our state needs leadership with the proven experience and relationships necessary for effective legislating. We need leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature who will work proactively to support our state and ensure that every Wisconsinite has the right to be safe, healthy and successful. In my tenure serving as state representative and on the Dane County Board, I have always worked on comprehensive and forward-thinking policies to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites. I’m running to be the next state senator for District 16 to continue this work.
My experience, relationships, passion and commitment to bold progressive policies distinguishes me as a leader for all Wisconsinites. In the state Senate, I will work tirelessly for the community I love and continue to plant the seeds for tomorrow. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and to get work for you. I would be honored to earn your vote on August 11.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, represents the 48th Assembly District and is a candidate for the 16th Senate District.
