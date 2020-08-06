Melissa Sargent: Proven, progressive leadership for the 16th Senate District

In spite of my political affiliation, I also hold unparalleled experience working with my Republican colleagues as a current state representative. As a state legislator in the minority party, bipartisanship efforts are required to get things done. Though there are certainly areas where my Republican colleagues and I will never see eye-to-eye, I have formed strong relationships with my fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. I am proud of my track record of working in a bipartisan manner, and will continue to build and maintain these relationships in the state Senate.

As Wisconsin faces the COVID-19 health pandemic, our state government has a big responsibility in the upcoming legislative session. We know that COVID-19 will persist and harm our society — and quite frankly will kill people in our state — until a vaccine is available. Wisconsin must take action to prioritize public health, support our health care heroes and other frontline workers, reform our unemployment insurance system, provide financial assistance to the hardworking people of our state, and more. My top priority continues to be the health and safety of the people of Wisconsin. In the state Senate, I am committed to working on legislation to address these areas so that we can move forward as a state and install positive changes that support all Wisconsinites for the long-term.