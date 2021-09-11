Melissa Kroetz: 'Turn on the TV, the world is falling apart'

CROSS PLAINS

My best friend woke me up with a phone call and said, “Turn on the TV, the world is falling apart.”

Many hours of disbelief and grief later, Jim and I decided to turn off the TV and take a walk. We met on the lakefront in Milwaukee with his dogs, Olivia and Bruno. It was eerily quiet. We were practically the only ones there — odd of course for such a gorgeous day — and we did not see the typical rhythm in the sky of airplanes making their approach for landing at the airport. All the planes were grounded by this time. Olivia learned how to swim.

I had to work that night. I was a bartender and what was normally a fun job — encouraging people to enjoy themselves — turned out to be the hardest day of work in my life. People were moving on, gathering, talking and having drinks, but I was not ready.

I have seen all the documentaries several times over, and every year I am reminded that Peter Jennings of ABC was on the air for 17 hours that day. He humbled me in my feeling that my bartending shift was so hard.

The events of 9/11 motivated me to move from Milwaukee to be closer to my family in Illinois, as I desperately wanted my 3-month-old nephew to grow up knowing his Auntie Mel.

Twenty years later, my nephew knows me and loves me. And I will never forget.