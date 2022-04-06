 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg

Reedsburg catcher Melissa Dietz throw to first base during a game against Beaver Dam on May 14, 2021, at Beaver Dam High School. 

A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net

