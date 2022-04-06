Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg

A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
