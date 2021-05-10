Born 2/28/21. **Dog breeds listed are best guesses from veterinary professionals, they are never a guarantee. Meg is outgoing, curious,... View on PetFinder
Given the level of acrimony Brett Favre sees between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — a familiar feeling, having been there himself in 2008 before being traded to the Jets — Favre isn’t betting on there being a happy ending.
A first-round cornerback, an intriguing multi-dimensional slot receiver and three offensive linemen were the highlights of Green Bay's 2021 draft class.
The case resulted in a $22.5 million payment from a state malpractice fund.
Gunfire struck two houses, police said.
The city announced Thursday that it is ending the current biweekly system of patrolling streets for large items in order to improve efficiency.
A plea agreement seeks a 10-year prison sentence for Alex D. Wade.
A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The man's gunshot wounds are believed to be self-inflicted. Police would not say if the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
In addition to two proposals for Vel Phillips, the list features historical figures like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis and late local school leaders Darlene Hancock, Milton McPike and Bruce Dahmen.
