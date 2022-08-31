 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet the winners of the 2022 Madison.com People's Choice awards

Greetings from Dane County

Have you ever wanted to grab a post card and write to a friend or family member, just to tell them about a Madison place, restaurant, or experience that was special to you?

We have. Many times.

So this year, we are dedicating our People's Choice awards to the simple act of writing a post card. No, we don't have an actual post card in the print guide you can use (that would've been genius though), but we have this winner's guide.

We hope you use it as a post card. Message it to someone you haven't spoken to lately, like a friend who moved to away or a niece who went off to college in another state. Or message it to someone who you've spoken to recently, like a parent who came for a visit, but who left too soon. 

Whoever it is, tell them, "Greetings from Dane County."

Each of these winners was voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These are the people, places, and things that make Dane County and Madison unique. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County.

People are also reading…

Each of them are worth writing home about.

APPAREL

Bridal Store

  1. Vera's House of Bridals
  2. David's Bridal
  3. Premiere Couture

Children's Boutique

  1. Happily Ever After Children's Boutique
  2. Carter's
  3. Next Generation of Stoughton

Men's Clothing Store

  1. Duluth Trading Company
  2. Kohl's
  3. Jazzman & Duet

Women's Clothing Store

  1. Kohl's
  2. Target
  3. Talbots

Consignment/Used Clothing Store

  1. St. Vincent De Paul
  2. Stillgood's
  3. Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store

Shoe Store

  1. The Shoe Box
  2. Morgan's Shoes
  3. DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Body Shop

  1. Zimbrick 
  2. Sparkle Auto Body
  3. Gerber Collision & Glass

Auto Glass Repair

  1. Zimbrick
  2. Safelite AutoGlass
  3. Complete Auto Glass

New Car Dealership

  1. Zimbrick 
  2. Smart Motors Toyota
  3. Don Miller Auto Group

Used Car Dealership

  1. Zimbrick 
  2. Schoepp Motors
  3. Middleton Ford

Oil Change

  1. Zimbrick 
  2. Ken's Automotive Services
  3. Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Tire Store

  1. Zimbrick 
  2. Weber Tires 
  3. Costco Wholesale

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Barber Shop

  1. Escapade Salon
  2. Monona Barber Shop
  3. Great Clips

Fitness Center

  1. Anytime Fitness
  2. Princeton Club
  3. Prairie Athletic Club

Hair Salon

  1. BK Salon
  2. Escapade Salon
  3. ANiU Salon & Spa

Nail Salon

  1. Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
  2. Escapade Salon
  3. Happy Nails and Spa

Spa

  1. Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
  2. Rejuvenation Spa
  3. Elements Massage

Tanning Salon

  1. Sun Tan City
  2. Studio Z Salon/TanSpa
  3. Planet Fitness

Tattoo Shop

  1. Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge
  2. Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing
  3. Ultimate Arts Tattoo

Yoga Studio

  1. Dragonfly Hot Yoga
  2. Inner Fire Yoga
  3. Mindful Wellness

ENTERTAINMENT

Band/Musician

  1. Madison County Band
  2. Cherry Pie
  3. VO5

Bowling Center

  1. Dream Lanes
  2. Ten Pin Alley
  3. Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes

Dance Studio

  1. Barrio Dance
  2. Kanopy Dance Theatre
  3. Synergy Dance Academy

Festival

  1. Taste of Madison
  2. Art Fair on the Square
  3. Brat Fest

Golf Course

  1. Pleasant View Golf Course
  2. University Ridge Golf Course
  3. Hawks Landing Golf Club

Live Music

  1. The Sylvee
  2. Memorial Union Terrace
  3. Barrymore Theatre

Movie Theater

  1. Marcus Palace Cinema
  2. Marcus Point Cinema
  3. AMC Fitchburg 18

Museum

  1. Madison Children's Museum
  2. National Mustard Museum
  3. Wisconsin Historical Museum

Performing Arts Venue

  1. Overture Center
  2. The Sylvee
  3. American Players Theatre

Place for Family Fun

  1. Henry Vilas Zoo
  2. Vitense Golfland
  3. Dream Lanes

Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

  1. Henry Vilas Zoo
  2. Vitense Golfland
  3. Madison Children's Museum

Place to Get Married

  1. Barnwood Events WI
  2. Olbrich Botanical Gardens
  3. Cambridge Winery

Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

  1. Memorial Union Terrace
  2. Dane County Farmers' Market
  3. Olbrich Botanical Gardens

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery/Bread 

  1. Greenbush Bakery
  2. Clasen's Bakery
  3. Fosdal Home Bakery

Bar

  1. I/O Arcade Bar
  2. Eno Vino Downtown
  3. The Old Fashioned

BBQ

  1. Beef Butter BBQ
  2. North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
  3. Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Breakfast

  1. Original Pancake House
  2. Mickies Dairy Bar
  3. Monty's Blue Plate Diner

Brewery

  1. New Glarus Brewing Company
  2. Delta Beer Lab
  3. Wisconsin Brewing Company

Buffet

  1. HuHot Mongolian Grill
  2. Swagat Indian Restaurant
  3. Maharana Indian Restaurant

Burger

  1. Dotty Dumpling's Dowry
  2. Nitty Gritty
  3. Monk's Bar & Grill

Catering 

  1. Beef Butter BBQ
  2. Blue Plate Catering
  3. Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Chicken Wings

  1. Chicken Licks
  2. Pizza Pit
  3. Buffalo Wild Wings

Coffee Shop

  1. Barriques
  2. Grace Coffee Co.
  3. Java Cat Coffee

Dessert

  1. Hubbard Avenue Diner
  2. Nothing Bundt Cakes
  3. Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery

Ethnic Restaurant

  1. Hạ Long Bay Restaurant
  2. Imperial Garden
  3. Pedro's Mexican Restaurante

Fine Dining

  1. Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
  2. Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
  3. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Fish Fry

  1. Toby's Supper Club
  2. Quivey's Grove
  3. Dorf Haus Supper Club

Happy Hour

  1. 5th Quarter Bar & Grill
  2. Off Broadway Drafthouse
  3. Lazy Oaf Lounge

Lunch

  1. Buck & Honey's
  2. Pizza Pit
  3. Café Hollander Hilldale

Meat Market

  1. Ken's Meats & Deli
  2. Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop
  3. The Conscious Carnivore

Pizza

  1. Pizza Pit
  2. Sugar River Pizza Co.
  3. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Romantic Dinner

  1. Tornado Steak House
  2. Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro
  3. Porta Bella Italian Restaurant

Seafood

  1. Mariner’s Inn
  2. Sardine
  3. Tempest Oyster Bar

Steaks

  1. Tornado Steak House
  2. Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine
  3. Toby's Supper Club

Supper Club

  1. Toby's Supper Club
  2. Rex's Innkeeper
  3. Tornado Steak House

Waitstaff

  1. The Old Fashioned
  2. Dorf Haus Supper Club
  3. Toby's Supper Club

Winery

  1. Rock N Wool Winery
  2. Wollersheim Winery
  3. Cambridge Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Assisted Living/Senior Care

  1. Oak Park Place
  2. Agrace Age at Home
  3. Waunakee Manor

Chiropractic Practice

  1. Pure Wellness Chiropractic
  2. LSM Chiropractic
  3. Madison Chiropractic

Cosmetic Surgery Center

  1. Lasting Skin Solutions
  2. UW Health Transformations
  3. Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center
  4. Robertson Cosmetic Center

Dental Practice

  1. Dental Health Associates of Madison
  2. First Choice Dental
  3. Hartstone Dental

Eye Care Facility

  1. UW Health Eye Clinic - Ophthalmology
  2. SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care
  3. GHC-SCW Hatchery Hill Clinic

Hearing Aid Center

  1. Beltone
  2. Costco Wholesale
  3. UW Health University Hospital

Hospital

  1. UW Health University Hospital
  2. Stoughton Health
  3. SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison

Imaging/Diagnostics Center

  1. Stoughton Health
  2. SSM Health
  3. UW Health University Hospital

OB/GYN Facility

  1. UW Health University Hospital
  2. Madison Women's Health
  3. SSM Health Dean Medical Group

Pharmacy

  1. Walgreens
  2. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
  3. Hoey Apothecary

Rehabilitation Facility

  1. Oak Park Place Madison East
  2. Stoughton Health
  3. UW Health East Clinic

HOUSE & HOME

Carpet Cleaners

  1. Zerorez Madison
  2. Stanley Steemer
  3. Capitol City Floor Care

Electrician

  1. All Comfort Services
  2. Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
  3. Dave Jones

Fence Company

  1. Qual Line Fence Corp
  2. Bruce Company/Struck N Irwin
  3. Ideal Fence of Madison

Heating & Air Conditioning

  1. All Comfort Services
  2. Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning
  3. Harker Heating

Home Improvement

  1. Nonn's
  2. Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  3. Waunakee Remodeling

Landscape Company

  1. The Bruce Company
  2. Weed Man
  3. Olson Toon Landscaping

Marble/Granite

  1. Nonn's
  2. Wisconsin Granite
  3. Madison Block & Stone

Painting Company

  1. Ayres Painting
  2. Genesis Painting
  3. Thrift Painting

Pest Control Company

  1. Mosquito Joe of Madison
  2. Professional Pest Control
  3. Wil-Kil Pest Control

Plumbing Company

  1. RHD Plumbing
  2. All Comfort Services
  3. H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation

Real Estate Company

  1. Matt Deadman Homes
  2. Husky Homes
  3. Restaino & Associates ERA Powered

Residential Builder

  1. Ganser Construction
  2. Michael F Simon Builders
  3. Brio Design Homes

Roof/Gutter Company

  1. Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  2. Larson Home Improvement
  3. Waunakee Remodeling

Window Company

  1. Frey Construction & Home Improvement
  2. Waunakee Remodeling
  3. Pella Windows & Doors of Madison

PEOPLE

Accountant

  1. David Meicher, Meicher CPA
  2. Bruce D Berndt CPA, Berndt CPA
  3. Alicia Greer, Berndt CPA
  4. Anita Mahamed, Wipfli

Attorney

  1. Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C.
  2. John Haslam, Wilson Law Group
  3. Lisa Martinson, Croak. Gonzalez, Eckerle & Martinson Law

Barber

  1. Rese Galdam, The Girl Barber
  2. Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design
  3. Zach Zaricor, Blue Chip Barber Club

Bartender

  1. Mary Reed, Brothers Three + The Dive Inn (posthumously)
  2. Sam Kemnitz, Chief’s Tavern
  3. Liz Gerber, Mint Mark

Car Salesperson

  1. Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura
  2. Jeff Schumann, Zimbrick
  3. Jill Warren, Zimbrick Honda

Chef

  1. Dave Heide, Liliana's
  2. Patrick DePula, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
  3. Joe Papach, Harvey House

Chiropractor

  1. Dr. Austin "Buzz" Klute, Balance Chiropractic
  2. Dr. Richard Merrion, New Health
  3. Dr. Benjamin Mikla, LSM Chiropractic

Dentist

  1. Dr. David Gundersen, First Choice Dental Fitchburg
  2. Dr. Sami Kawas, First Choice Dental Waunakee
  3. Dr. Robb Warren, DDS/Warren Family Dental

Dermatologist

  1. Rebecca Pedretti, PA-C, SSM Health
  2. Debra Marble, UW Health
  3. Thomas Keenan, UW Health

Esthetician

  1. Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
  2. Mel Stafford, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness
  3. Sara Hendrickson, ANiU

Firefighter

  1. Jake Kuehne, Madison Fire Department
  2. Rob Verhelst, Madison Fire Department
  3. Adam Bauer, Madison Fire Department

Hairstylist

  1. Renee Olson, Escapade Salon
  2. Katelyn Stellflue, Studio Z
  3. Chloe Menninga, MANE Hair Company

Insurance Agent

  1. Vicki Wagener Agency, American Family Insurance
  2. David Scher, American Family Insurance
  3. Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance

Law Enforcement Officer

  1. Lori Casper, Dane County Sheriff's Office
  2. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Dane County
  3. Lu Senatus, Madison Police Department

Pediatrician

  1. Katherine Moriarty, Dean Pediatrician
  2. Dr. Paul Dvorak, Dean Fish Hatchery
  3. Dr. Margaret Wilcotts, Associated Physicians

Photographer

  1. Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography
  2. Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmeier Photography
  3. Pete Souza, Pete Souza Photography

Place to Work

  1. Zimbrick
  2. Oak Park Place
  3. First Choice Dental

Radio Personality

  1. Mark Tauscher, ESPN Madison
  2. Lynette Hansen, Magic 98
  3. Dee Biznatch, WJJO

Real Estate Agent

  1. Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes
  2. Alison Crim, Husky Homes
  3. Sue Schmitz The Hub Realty

Tattoo Artist

  1. Ari Gochberg, Blue Lotus Tattoo
  2. Brian Jansen, Capitol City Tattoo
  3. Smooth Fx, Smooth Fx Custom Tattooing

TV Anchor

  1. Charlie Shortino NBC 15
  2. Amber Noggle, WKOW
  3. John Ziegler, WKOW

RETAIL

Appliance Retailer

  1. Nonn's
  2. Brothers Main Appliance & TV
  3. Grand Appliance & TV

Bike Shop

  1. Budget Bicycle Center
  2. Trek Bicycle Madison East
  3. Crazy Lenny's Ebikes

Book Store

  1. Barnes & Noble
  2. A Room of Ones Own
  3. Half Price Books

Customer Service

  1. The River Food Pantry
  2. Zimbrick 
  3. Summit Credit Union

Flooring Retailer

  1. Nonn's
  2. Carpets Plus of Wisconsin
  3. FLOOR360

Florist

  1. Felly's Flowers
  2. Klein's Floral and Greenhouses
  3. George's Flowers 

Furniture Store

  1. Waunakee Furniture ETC
  2. Don's Home Furniture
  3. Woodworks

Gift Shop

  1. Orange Tree Imports
  2. Booth 121
  3. Little Luxuries

Grocery Store

  1. Woodman's 
  2. Willy Street Co-op
  3. Miller & Sons Supermarket

Hardware Store

  1. Ace Hardware Center
  2. Menards
  3. Dorn True Value Hardware

Health Food Store

  1. Willy Street Co-op
  2. Trader Joe's
  3. Woodman's 

Jewelry Store

  1. Studio Jewelers
  2. Goodman's Jewelers
  3. Chalmers Jewelers

Mattress Retailer

  1. Steinhafels
  2. Wisconsin Bedding
  3. Verlo Mattress

Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

  1. REI
  2. Cabela's
  3. DICK'S Sporting Goods

Pet Supplies

  1. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
  2. Mad Cat Pet Supplies
  3. Animart Pet Store

Resale Shop

  1. St. Vincent De Paul 
  2. Goodwill, Middleton
  3. Agrace Thrift Store, Madison East

SERVICES

Accounting/CPA Firm

  1. Berndt CPA 
  2. Summit Credit Union
  3. Wegner CPAs

Bank

  1. Park Bank
  2. Monona Bank
  3. State Bank of Cross Plains, Madison

Charitable Organization

  1. The River Food Pantry
  2. St. Vincent De Paul 
  3. Dane County Humane Society

Cleaning Service

  1. Two Chicks and a Bucket
  2. Primavera Cleaning Services
  3. SERVPRO of Madison

Commercial Construction Company

  1. Advanced Building Corporation
  2. Findorff
  3. Tri-North Builders

Credit Union

  1. Summit Credit Union
  2. UW Credit Union
  3. Heartland Credit Union

Daycare Facility

  1. Academy for Little Learners
  2. Kids Junction Learning Center
  3. Gingerbread House Preschool

Dry Cleaners

  1. Klinke Cleaners
  2. Middleton Cleaners
  3. Master Cleaners

Funeral Home

  1. Gunderson Funeral Home
  2. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
  3. Ryan Funeral Home, North East Side

Greenhouse/Garden Center

  1. Kopke's Greenhouse
  2. Fitchburg Farms
  3. Jung Garden Center

Hotel

  1. The Edgewater Hotel
  2. AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown
  3. The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club

Law Firm

  1. Neider & Boucher, S.C.
  2. DeWitt LLP, Madison Law Firm
  3. Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Mortgage Banker/Lender

  1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
  2. Summit Credit Union
  3. UW Credit Union

Moving Company

  1. Two Men and a Truck
  2. Gorilla Movers Of Wisconsin
  3. Badger Brothers Moving

Pet Day Care/Grooming

  1. The Dog Den
  2. Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp
  3. Tabby & Jack’s, Fitchburg

Retirement Community

  1. Oak Park Place
  2. Oakwood Village
  3. Capitol Lakes

Travel Agency

  1. Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe
  2. Travel Smart by Design, Susan Chwae
  3. Middleton Travel

Veterinarian Clinic

  1. UW Veterinary Care
  2. Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic
  3. Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Wealth Management

  1. Capital Wealth Advisory Group
  2. Summit Credit Union
  3. First Business Bank

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics