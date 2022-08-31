Meet the winners of the 2022 Madison.com People's Choice awards

Have you ever wanted to grab a post card and write to a friend or family member, just to tell them about a Madison place, restaurant, or experience that was special to you?

We have. Many times.

So this year, we are dedicating our People's Choice awards to the simple act of writing a post card. No, we don't have an actual post card in the print guide you can use (that would've been genius though), but we have this winner's guide.

We hope you use it as a post card. Message it to someone you haven't spoken to lately, like a friend who moved to away or a niece who went off to college in another state. Or message it to someone who you've spoken to recently, like a parent who came for a visit, but who left too soon.

Whoever it is, tell them, "Greetings from Dane County."

Each of these winners was voted on by you, a Madison.com reader. These are the people, places, and things that make Dane County and Madison unique. These winners range from local businesses to beloved brands that are located right here in Dane County.

Each of them are worth writing home about.

APPAREL

Bridal Store

Vera's House of Bridals David's Bridal Premiere Couture

Children's Boutique

Happily Ever After Children's Boutique Carter's Next Generation of Stoughton

Men's Clothing Store

Duluth Trading Company Kohl's Jazzman & Duet



Women's Clothing Store

Kohl's Target Talbots

Consignment/Used Clothing Store

St. Vincent De Paul Stillgood's Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store

Shoe Store

The Shoe Box Morgan's Shoes DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Body Shop

Zimbrick Sparkle Auto Body Gerber Collision & Glass

Auto Glass Repair

Zimbrick Safelite AutoGlass Complete Auto Glass

New Car Dealership

Zimbrick Smart Motors Toyota Don Miller Auto Group

Used Car Dealership

Zimbrick Schoepp Motors Middleton Ford

Oil Change

Zimbrick Ken's Automotive Services Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Tire Store

Zimbrick Weber Tires Costco Wholesale

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Barber Shop

Escapade Salon Monona Barber Shop Great Clips

Fitness Center

Anytime Fitness Princeton Club Prairie Athletic Club

Hair Salon

BK Salon Escapade Salon ANiU Salon & Spa

Nail Salon

Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness Escapade Salon Happy Nails and Spa

Spa

Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness Rejuvenation Spa Elements Massage

Tanning Salon

Sun Tan City Studio Z Salon/TanSpa Planet Fitness

Tattoo Shop

Blue Lotus Tattoo & The Piercing Lounge Steve's Tattoo & Body Piercing Ultimate Arts Tattoo

Yoga Studio

Dragonfly Hot Yoga Inner Fire Yoga Mindful Wellness

ENTERTAINMENT

Band/Musician

Madison County Band Cherry Pie VO5

Bowling Center

Dream Lanes Ten Pin Alley Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes

Dance Studio

Barrio Dance Kanopy Dance Theatre Synergy Dance Academy

Festival

Taste of Madison Art Fair on the Square Brat Fest

Golf Course

Pleasant View Golf Course University Ridge Golf Course Hawks Landing Golf Club

Live Music

The Sylvee Memorial Union Terrace Barrymore Theatre

Movie Theater

Marcus Palace Cinema Marcus Point Cinema AMC Fitchburg 18

Museum

Madison Children's Museum National Mustard Museum Wisconsin Historical Museum

Performing Arts Venue

Overture Center The Sylvee American Players Theatre

Place for Family Fun

Henry Vilas Zoo Vitense Golfland Dream Lanes

Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

Henry Vilas Zoo Vitense Golfland Madison Children's Museum

Place to Get Married

Barnwood Events WI Olbrich Botanical Gardens Cambridge Winery

Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

Memorial Union Terrace Dane County Farmers' Market Olbrich Botanical Gardens

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery/Bread

Greenbush Bakery Clasen's Bakery Fosdal Home Bakery

Bar

I/O Arcade Bar Eno Vino Downtown The Old Fashioned

BBQ

Beef Butter BBQ North and South Seafood & Smokehouse Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Breakfast

Original Pancake House Mickies Dairy Bar Monty's Blue Plate Diner

Brewery

New Glarus Brewing Company Delta Beer Lab Wisconsin Brewing Company

Buffet

HuHot Mongolian Grill Swagat Indian Restaurant Maharana Indian Restaurant

Burger

Dotty Dumpling's Dowry Nitty Gritty Monk's Bar & Grill

Catering

Beef Butter BBQ Blue Plate Catering Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ

Chicken Wings

Chicken Licks Pizza Pit Buffalo Wild Wings

Coffee Shop

Barriques Grace Coffee Co. Java Cat Coffee

Dessert

Hubbard Avenue Diner Nothing Bundt Cakes Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery

Ethnic Restaurant

Hạ Long Bay Restaurant Imperial Garden Pedro's Mexican Restaurante

Fine Dining

Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Fish Fry

Toby's Supper Club Quivey's Grove Dorf Haus Supper Club

Happy Hour

5th Quarter Bar & Grill Off Broadway Drafthouse Lazy Oaf Lounge

Lunch

Buck & Honey's Pizza Pit Café Hollander Hilldale

Meat Market

Ken's Meats & Deli Knoche’s Market and Butcher Shop The Conscious Carnivore

Pizza

Pizza Pit Sugar River Pizza Co. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Romantic Dinner

Tornado Steak House Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro Porta Bella Italian Restaurant

Seafood

Mariner’s Inn Sardine Tempest Oyster Bar

Steaks

Tornado Steak House Delaney's Steak Seafood Wine Toby's Supper Club

Supper Club

Toby's Supper Club Rex's Innkeeper Tornado Steak House

Waitstaff

The Old Fashioned Dorf Haus Supper Club Toby's Supper Club

Winery

Rock N Wool Winery Wollersheim Winery Cambridge Winery

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Assisted Living/Senior Care

Oak Park Place Agrace Age at Home Waunakee Manor

Chiropractic Practice

Pure Wellness Chiropractic LSM Chiropractic Madison Chiropractic

Cosmetic Surgery Center

Lasting Skin Solutions UW Health Transformations Radiance Skin Therapy & Laser Center Robertson Cosmetic Center

Dental Practice

Dental Health Associates of Madison First Choice Dental Hartstone Dental

Eye Care Facility

UW Health Eye Clinic - Ophthalmology SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care GHC-SCW Hatchery Hill Clinic

Hearing Aid Center

Beltone Costco Wholesale UW Health University Hospital

Hospital

UW Health University Hospital Stoughton Health SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison

Imaging/Diagnostics Center

Stoughton Health SSM Health UW Health University Hospital

OB/GYN Facility

UW Health University Hospital Madison Women's Health SSM Health Dean Medical Group

Pharmacy

Walgreens Fitchburg Family Pharmacy Hoey Apothecary

Rehabilitation Facility

Oak Park Place Madison East Stoughton Health UW Health East Clinic

HOUSE & HOME

Carpet Cleaners

Zerorez Madison Stanley Steemer Capitol City Floor Care

Electrician

All Comfort Services Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning Dave Jones

Fence Company

Qual Line Fence Corp Bruce Company/Struck N Irwin Ideal Fence of Madison

Heating & Air Conditioning

All Comfort Services Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning Harker Heating

Home Improvement

Nonn's Frey Construction & Home Improvement Waunakee Remodeling

Landscape Company

The Bruce Company Weed Man Olson Toon Landscaping

Marble/Granite

Nonn's Wisconsin Granite Madison Block & Stone

Painting Company

Ayres Painting Genesis Painting Thrift Painting

Pest Control Company

Mosquito Joe of Madison Professional Pest Control Wil-Kil Pest Control

Plumbing Company

RHD Plumbing All Comfort Services H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation

Real Estate Company

Matt Deadman Homes Husky Homes Restaino & Associates ERA Powered

Residential Builder

Ganser Construction Michael F Simon Builders Brio Design Homes

Roof/Gutter Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement Larson Home Improvement Waunakee Remodeling

Window Company

Frey Construction & Home Improvement Waunakee Remodeling Pella Windows & Doors of Madison

PEOPLE

Accountant

David Meicher, Meicher CPA Bruce D Berndt CPA, Berndt CPA Alicia Greer, Berndt CPA Anita Mahamed, Wipfli

Attorney

Maggie Premo, Neider & Boucher, S.C. John Haslam, Wilson Law Group Lisa Martinson, Croak. Gonzalez, Eckerle & Martinson Law

Barber

Rese Galdam, The Girl Barber Jeff Patterson, JP Hair Design Zach Zaricor, Blue Chip Barber Club

Bartender

Mary Reed, Brothers Three + The Dive Inn (posthumously) Sam Kemnitz, Chief’s Tavern Liz Gerber, Mint Mark

Car Salesperson

Corey Reilly, Zimbrick Acura Jeff Schumann, Zimbrick Jill Warren, Zimbrick Honda

Chef

Dave Heide, Liliana's Patrick DePula, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies Joe Papach, Harvey House

Chiropractor

Dr. Austin "Buzz" Klute, Balance Chiropractic Dr. Richard Merrion, New Health Dr. Benjamin Mikla, LSM Chiropractic

Dentist

Dr. David Gundersen, First Choice Dental Fitchburg Dr. Sami Kawas, First Choice Dental Waunakee Dr. Robb Warren, DDS/Warren Family Dental

Dermatologist

Rebecca Pedretti, PA-C, SSM Health Debra Marble, UW Health Thomas Keenan, UW Health

Esthetician

Melissa Hoefling, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness Mel Stafford, Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness Sara Hendrickson, ANiU

Firefighter

Jake Kuehne, Madison Fire Department Rob Verhelst, Madison Fire Department Adam Bauer, Madison Fire Department

Hairstylist

Renee Olson, Escapade Salon Katelyn Stellflue, Studio Z Chloe Menninga, MANE Hair Company

Insurance Agent

Vicki Wagener Agency, American Family Insurance David Scher, American Family Insurance Dawn Goplin, State Farm Insurance

Law Enforcement Officer

Lori Casper, Dane County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Dane County Lu Senatus, Madison Police Department

Pediatrician

Katherine Moriarty, Dean Pediatrician Dr. Paul Dvorak, Dean Fish Hatchery Dr. Margaret Wilcotts, Associated Physicians

Photographer

Beth Skogen, Beth Skogen Photography Krista Brinkmeier, Krista Brinkmeier Photography Pete Souza, Pete Souza Photography

Place to Work

Zimbrick Oak Park Place First Choice Dental

Radio Personality

Mark Tauscher, ESPN Madison Lynette Hansen, Magic 98 Dee Biznatch, WJJO

Real Estate Agent

Matt Deadman, Matt Deadman Homes Alison Crim, Husky Homes Sue Schmitz The Hub Realty

Tattoo Artist

Ari Gochberg, Blue Lotus Tattoo Brian Jansen, Capitol City Tattoo Smooth Fx, Smooth Fx Custom Tattooing

TV Anchor

Charlie Shortino NBC 15 Amber Noggle, WKOW John Ziegler, WKOW

RETAIL

Appliance Retailer

Nonn's Brothers Main Appliance & TV Grand Appliance & TV

Bike Shop

Budget Bicycle Center Trek Bicycle Madison East Crazy Lenny's Ebikes

Book Store

Barnes & Noble A Room of Ones Own Half Price Books

Customer Service

The River Food Pantry Zimbrick Summit Credit Union

Flooring Retailer

Nonn's Carpets Plus of Wisconsin FLOOR360

Florist

Felly's Flowers Klein's Floral and Greenhouses George's Flowers

Furniture Store

Waunakee Furniture ETC Don's Home Furniture Woodworks

Gift Shop

Orange Tree Imports Booth 121 Little Luxuries

Grocery Store

Woodman's Willy Street Co-op Miller & Sons Supermarket

Hardware Store

Ace Hardware Center Menards Dorn True Value Hardware

Health Food Store

Willy Street Co-op Trader Joe's Woodman's

Jewelry Store

Studio Jewelers Goodman's Jewelers Chalmers Jewelers

Mattress Retailer

Steinhafels Wisconsin Bedding Verlo Mattress

Outdoor/Sporting Goods Store

REI Cabela's DICK'S Sporting Goods

Pet Supplies

Mounds Pet Food Warehouse Mad Cat Pet Supplies Animart Pet Store

Resale Shop

St. Vincent De Paul Goodwill, Middleton Agrace Thrift Store, Madison East

SERVICES

Accounting/CPA Firm

Berndt CPA Summit Credit Union Wegner CPAs

Bank

Park Bank Monona Bank State Bank of Cross Plains, Madison

Charitable Organization

The River Food Pantry St. Vincent De Paul Dane County Humane Society

Cleaning Service

Two Chicks and a Bucket Primavera Cleaning Services SERVPRO of Madison

Commercial Construction Company

Advanced Building Corporation Findorff Tri-North Builders

Credit Union

Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union Heartland Credit Union

Daycare Facility

Academy for Little Learners Kids Junction Learning Center Gingerbread House Preschool

Dry Cleaners

Klinke Cleaners Middleton Cleaners Master Cleaners

Funeral Home

Gunderson Funeral Home Cress Funeral & Cremation Service Ryan Funeral Home, North East Side

Greenhouse/Garden Center

Kopke's Greenhouse Fitchburg Farms Jung Garden Center

Hotel

The Edgewater Hotel AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown The Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club

Law Firm

Neider & Boucher, S.C. DeWitt LLP, Madison Law Firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Mortgage Banker/Lender

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck Gorilla Movers Of Wisconsin Badger Brothers Moving

Pet Day Care/Grooming

The Dog Den Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp Tabby & Jack’s, Fitchburg

Retirement Community

Oak Park Place Oakwood Village Capitol Lakes

Travel Agency

Burkhalter Travel and Cruise Shoppe Travel Smart by Design, Susan Chwae Middleton Travel

Veterinarian Clinic

UW Veterinary Care Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic

Wealth Management

Capital Wealth Advisory Group Summit Credit Union First Business Bank