The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died Thursday after being shot during a dispute on Madison's Far East side.

Devon Grant, 20, of Madison was pronounced dead at a local hospital after authorities say he was shot at around three p.m. during an altercation in a parking lot at the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way.

This is Madison's eighth homicide of the year, and an investigation remains ongoing. Additional testing is underway at the Medical Examiner's Office.

More than 60 shots were fired in the fight, which police said stemmed from an "interpersonal conflict" between two groups of people. Multiple vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire, but nobody else was injured.

Today in history: July 18 1863: Civil War 1918: Nelson Mandela 1925: Adolf Hitler 1944: Hideki Tojo 1947: Harry S. Truman 1969: Edward M. Kennedy 2005: Eric Rudolph 2013: Detroit 2018: Google 2020: Toronto Blue Jays