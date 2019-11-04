Heath Schroyer

NOV. 13 — KOHL CENTER

COACH’S CORNER

Heath Schroyer (above) went 9-22, including 5-13 in the Southland Conference, in his first season with the Cowboys. Schroyer had previous stops at Portland State, Wyoming and Tennessee-Martin, going a combined 126-144 over nine seasons.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior guard Roydell Brown led McNeese State with 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, recording 11 double-doubles along the way. Brown scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games before an ankle injury ended his season.

SCOUTING REPORT

McNeese State is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. … Senior forward Sha’Markus Kennedy averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds last season. He had seven double-doubles, four of which came after Brown was lost for the season. … The Cowboys shot 30.7 percent from 3-point range last season and must replace their top shooter from beyond the arc. Departed senior James Harvey made nearly half (79 of 168) of McNeese State’s 3-pointers. … The Cowboys have two key additions: junior guard Leondre Washington, who averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 assists as a freshman at Robert Morris in 2017-18; and junior guard Dru Kuxhausen, who averaged 19.1 points per game at Western Nebraska Community College last season.

0
0
0
0
0