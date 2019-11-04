NOV. 13 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Heath Schroyer (above) went 9-22, including 5-13 in the Southland Conference, in his first season with the Cowboys. Schroyer had previous stops at Portland State, Wyoming and Tennessee-Martin, going a combined 126-144 over nine seasons.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Roydell Brown led McNeese State with 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, recording 11 double-doubles along the way. Brown scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games before an ankle injury ended his season.
SCOUTING REPORT
McNeese State is located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. … Senior forward Sha’Markus Kennedy averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds last season. He had seven double-doubles, four of which came after Brown was lost for the season. … The Cowboys shot 30.7 percent from 3-point range last season and must replace their top shooter from beyond the arc. Departed senior James Harvey made nearly half (79 of 168) of McNeese State’s 3-pointers. … The Cowboys have two key additions: junior guard Leondre Washington, who averaged 8.4 points and 3.5 assists as a freshman at Robert Morris in 2017-18; and junior guard Dru Kuxhausen, who averaged 19.1 points per game at Western Nebraska Community College last season.