McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton
McKenna Monogue, sr., G/F, Middleton

Sun-Prairie-at-Middleton-Wisconsin-girls-high-school-basketball-08-H6I0111-02202020210113

Middleton's McKenna Monogue takes a jump shot in the first period, as Sun Prairie takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Middleton High School

The 6-foot wing is the last remaining role player from the Cardinals team who finished the 2019-20 season 25-1. That season the Cardinals made it to the Division 1 semifinals but couldn’t play due to COVID-19. Monogue averaged a little more than seven points as a sophomore that season, earning four starts. She showed a good shooting touch with 46% field goal percentage that included making 37% of her 3-point attempts.

Tags

