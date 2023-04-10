It’s a top-notch matchup as McFarland, in Division 3, and Sauk Prairie, in Division 2, each reached the WIAA state tournament last year and were state-ranked in the coaches’ preseason poll this season. McFarland has had a busy early season schedule, falling to Madison Edgewood 1-0, defeating Sun Prairie East 4-0 and Clinton/Beloit Turner 19-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Waunakee. Coach Drew Kornish’s Sauk Prairie team blanked Tomah 7-0 in its opener.
